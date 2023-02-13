UrduPoint.com

DC North Waziristan Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DC North Waziristan inaugurates anti-polio campaign

MIRAN SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) North Waziristan, Rehan Gul Khattak formally inaugurated a five-day anti-polio campaign here on Monday.

In a social media message issued here, he has appealed the general public especially parents to administer polio drops to their children to protect from lifetime disability.

He said that a target of the vaccination of 142400 children in the tribal district has been fixed for the drive and 620 teams have been formed for the purpose.

The Deputy Commissioner said that polio workers have been deployed at entries and exit to the district, so family entering from other districts could be administered polio vaccines.

He further said that fool-proof security arrangements have been made for the polio workers and 1400 police personnel have been deployed across the district.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Police Polio Social Media Family From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to diversify communication with c ..

1 minute ago
 MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

1 hour ago
 Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

1 hour ago
 Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 20 ..

Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 2022

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disap ..

Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disappoint nation: PM

2 hours ago
 PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.