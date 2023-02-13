DC North Waziristan inaugurates anti-polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRAN SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) North Waziristan, Rehan Gul Khattak formally inaugurated a five-day anti-polio campaign here on Monday.

In a social media message issued here, he has appealed the general public especially parents to administer polio drops to their children to protect from lifetime disability.

He said that a target of the vaccination of 142400 children in the tribal district has been fixed for the drive and 620 teams have been formed for the purpose.

The Deputy Commissioner said that polio workers have been deployed at entries and exit to the district, so family entering from other districts could be administered polio vaccines.

He further said that fool-proof security arrangements have been made for the polio workers and 1400 police personnel have been deployed across the district.