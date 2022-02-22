UrduPoint.com

DC Notifies Prices Of 21 Daily-use Food Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

DC notifies prices of 21 daily-use food items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Tuesday fixed the prices of food items and issued the notification of 21 daily-use food items.

Presiding over a meeting of the price Control Committee, he said that gram pulse would be sold at Rs 155 to 160 per kg and gram pulse fine from Rs 140 to 145 per kg.

Similarly, white gram medium would be sold at Rs 210 to 220 per kg, white gram fine at Rs 205 to 210 per kg.

Pulses washed Rs 140 to 145 rupees per kg and Dal Masur imported Rs 200 to 205 per kg, Pulses Rs 210 to 238 per kg, Dal mash Rs 240 to 250 per kg, washed Dal mash Rs 270 to 271 per kg, Super Basmati rice Rs 135-140 per kg, Iri rice Rs 65 to 70 per kg, fresh milk Rs 100 to 130 per kg, Yogurt Rs 140 per kg, mutton Rs. 1200 per kg, beef at Rs. 600 per kg, Tandoori roti at Rs. 10, Naan at Rs 13, while fruits, eggs, chickens would be sold at the daily market committee rate.

