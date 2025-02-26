DC Notifies Prices Of Essential Commodities For Ramzan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Qurratul Ain Memon has issued a price notification for essential commodities during Ramzan, setting rates for various food items in both the open market and Ramzan Sasta Bazaars.
As per the notification, thick "masoor dal" (lentil) will be available at Rs. 256 per kg in the open market, and Rs. 250 in Ramzan Bazaars. Washed "moong dal" is priced at Rs. 382 per kg in the open market, and Rs. 378 in Ramzan Bazaars. Thick "chana dal" (gram) will cost Rs. 270 per kg in the open market, and Rs. 264 in Ramzan Bazaars, while the thin variety is priced at Rs. 260 and Rs. 256 per kg, respectively. Thick "mash dal" will be available at Rs. 416 per kg in the open market, and Rs. 412 in Ramzan Bazaars. Thick white chickpeas are priced at Rs. 345 per kg in the open market, and Rs. 340 in Ramzan Bazaars, while the thin variety will be sold at Rs. 250 and Rs. 244 per kg, respectively.
The price of gram flour is set at Rs. 272 per kg in the open market and Rs. 268 in Ramzan Bazaars. New rice (kachi Basmati) will be available at Rs.
250 per kg in the open market, and Rs. 246 in Ramzan Bazaars, while new rice (Pakki Basmati) is priced at Rs. 250 and Rs. 246 per kg, respectively. Semolina and fine flour will cost Rs. 110 per kg in the open market and Rs. 100 in Ramzan Bazaars. Tandoori roti weighing 100 grams will be available at Rs. 12, while naan of the same weight will cost Rs. 16. The price of fresh milk is set at Rs. 135 per litre, and yogurt will be sold at Rs. 140 per kg. A 700-gram loaf of bread is priced at Rs. 140, while a 400-gram loaf will cost Rs. 90. The price of mutton has been fixed at Rs. 1,200 per kg, while beef will be sold at Rs. 700 per kg.
The notification clarifies that prices for fruits, bottled water, cold drinks, juices, snacks, and other essential items will remain as printed by the manufacturer. If no price is printed, it will be determined based on the invoice price, with a Rs. 5 profit margin.
Citizens can report any instances of overpricing by calling 02345-0800 or registering complaints through the "Qeemat Punjab App."
Recent Stories
Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat
Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..
Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress
EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..
Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..
DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..
Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience
Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..
Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC notifies prices of essential commodities for Ramzan6 minutes ago
-
ED PIMS appreciates hospital staff performance6 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary reviews Higher Education reforms6 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian Ambassador meets with Punjab Governor to strengthen bilateral ties6 minutes ago
-
Boy dies in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
11 held, drugs recovered16 minutes ago
-
Thar jeep rally route to be reevaluated to address local concerns and ensure safe event: Secretary S ..26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan pledge to enhance regional connectivity, bilateral cooperation26 minutes ago
-
Gul Imam Police Station’s SHO acknowledged26 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq reviews security arrangements across city26 minutes ago
-
80pc of chest lipomas harmless: BINO director36 minutes ago
-
IUB hosts national conference on interfaith harmony in collaboration with CII56 minutes ago