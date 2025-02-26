DC notifies prices of essential commodities for Ramzan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Qurratul Ain Memon has issued a price notification for essential commodities during Ramzan, setting rates for various food items in both the open market and Ramzan Sasta Bazaars.

As per the notification, thick "masoor dal" (lentil) will be available at Rs. 256 per kg in the open market, and Rs. 250 in Ramzan Bazaars. Washed "moong dal" is priced at Rs. 382 per kg in the open market, and Rs. 378 in Ramzan Bazaars. Thick "chana dal" (gram) will cost Rs. 270 per kg in the open market, and Rs. 264 in Ramzan Bazaars, while the thin variety is priced at Rs. 260 and Rs. 256 per kg, respectively. Thick "mash dal" will be available at Rs. 416 per kg in the open market, and Rs. 412 in Ramzan Bazaars. Thick white chickpeas are priced at Rs. 345 per kg in the open market, and Rs. 340 in Ramzan Bazaars, while the thin variety will be sold at Rs. 250 and Rs. 244 per kg, respectively.

The price of gram flour is set at Rs. 272 per kg in the open market and Rs. 268 in Ramzan Bazaars. New rice (kachi Basmati) will be available at Rs.

250 per kg in the open market, and Rs. 246 in Ramzan Bazaars, while new rice (Pakki Basmati) is priced at Rs. 250 and Rs. 246 per kg, respectively. Semolina and fine flour will cost Rs. 110 per kg in the open market and Rs. 100 in Ramzan Bazaars. Tandoori roti weighing 100 grams will be available at Rs. 12, while naan of the same weight will cost Rs. 16. The price of fresh milk is set at Rs. 135 per litre, and yogurt will be sold at Rs. 140 per kg. A 700-gram loaf of bread is priced at Rs. 140, while a 400-gram loaf will cost Rs. 90. The price of mutton has been fixed at Rs. 1,200 per kg, while beef will be sold at Rs. 700 per kg.

The notification clarifies that prices for fruits, bottled water, cold drinks, juices, snacks, and other essential items will remain as printed by the manufacturer. If no price is printed, it will be determined based on the invoice price, with a Rs. 5 profit margin.

Citizens can report any instances of overpricing by calling 02345-0800 or registering complaints through the "Qeemat Punjab App."