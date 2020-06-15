DC notifies smart lockdown in four localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday notified smart lockdown in four localities of the district to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the respectively areas.

Keeping in view the speedy spread of coronavirus, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has notified smart lockdown in Ashrafia Colony, Chinar Road (University Town), Danishabad and Sector E-II Phase-I, Hayatabad.

Both the Area Magistrate and police have been directed for immediate implementation of the imposition of smart lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation, Zahoor Babar Afridi have also visited Chinar Road, University Town and reviewed the implementation of the smart lockdown.

According to DC, entry and exit from the localities of the smart lockdown would banned.

However, the shops of essentials edibles, medicines, grocers, tandoors and emergency services will remain open in the areas while five persons will be allowed to participate in the five time prayers.The violators of the smart lockdown will face legal proceedings.