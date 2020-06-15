UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Notifies Smart Lockdown In Four Localities

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

DC notifies smart lockdown in four localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday notified smart lockdown in four localities of the district to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the respectively areas.

Keeping in view the speedy spread of coronavirus, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has notified smart lockdown in Ashrafia Colony, Chinar Road (University Town), Danishabad and Sector E-II Phase-I, Hayatabad.

Both the Area Magistrate and police have been directed for immediate implementation of the imposition of smart lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation, Zahoor Babar Afridi have also visited Chinar Road, University Town and reviewed the implementation of the smart lockdown.

According to DC, entry and exit from the localities of the smart lockdown would banned.

However, the shops of essentials edibles, medicines, grocers, tandoors and emergency services will remain open in the areas while five persons will be allowed to participate in the five time prayers.The violators of the smart lockdown will face legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Road Afridi From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

9 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

27 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

52 minutes ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

1 hour ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

1 hour ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.