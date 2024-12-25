Open Menu

DC Nowshera Congratulates Christian  Community, Cut Christmas Cake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

DC Nowshera congratulates Christian  community, cut Christmas cake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Ikramullah Mehsud on Wednesday congratulated the Christian Community on Christmas.

He cut cake with Christians on the occasion of Christmas and facilitated them.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all religions emphasized peace and interfaith harmony.

He said that he was pleased to participate in the happiness of the Christian community today.

The Deputy Commissioner distributed gifts among them.

Related Topics

Christian Community Christmas Nowshera Christian All

Recent Stories

UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on D ..

UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan

15 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-Ge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..

16 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

31 minutes ago
 Christian community celebrates Christmas today

Christian community celebrates Christmas today

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

38 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Qu ..

Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

43 minutes ago
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

48 minutes ago
 China's SMEs active in patent innovation

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

1 hour ago
 TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tank ..

TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries

1 hour ago
 Japan likely to experience record-high average tem ..

Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan