DC Nowshera Congratulates Christian Community, Cut Christmas Cake
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Ikramullah Mehsud on Wednesday congratulated the Christian Community on Christmas.
He cut cake with Christians on the occasion of Christmas and facilitated them.
The Deputy Commissioner said that all religions emphasized peace and interfaith harmony.
He said that he was pleased to participate in the happiness of the Christian community today.
The Deputy Commissioner distributed gifts among them.
