DC Nowshera Virkan Cracks Down On Overpricing And Improves Public Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Nowshera Virkan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Virkan, Naveed Ahmed, has called for a zero-tolerance policy against those found involved in profiteering to curb overpricing of essential commodities. The directive was issued during a special meeting with price Control Magistrates, emphasizing strict action against violators.
According to the DC office, Ahmed stressed that overpricing of beef, mutton and chicken will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
The meeting discussed promoting a simplified wedding menu to reduce unnecessary expenses.
Improving services in urban and rural areas under the Shatra Punjab program was also a key focus, he said.
He stressed to prevention of accidents at development sites, protection from stray dogs and elimination of mini petrol shops in urban areas.
AC was directed to review the weekly performance of departments and mobilize them for efficient service delivery.
Naveed Ahmed was asked to expedite measures to improve overall public services in the tehsil.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties4 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus14 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 202514 minutes ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad24 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight44 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package44 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik54 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP54 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured54 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan54 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad54 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners54 minutes ago