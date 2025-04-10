DC Nowshera Virkan cracks down on overpricing and improves public services

(@FahadShabbir)

Nowshera Virkan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Virkan, Naveed Ahmed, has called for a zero-tolerance policy against those found involved in profiteering to curb overpricing of essential commodities. The directive was issued during a special meeting with price Control Magistrates, emphasizing strict action against violators.

According to the DC office, Ahmed stressed that overpricing of beef, mutton and chicken will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The meeting discussed promoting a simplified wedding menu to reduce unnecessary expenses.

Improving services in urban and rural areas under the Shatra Punjab program was also a key focus, he said.

He stressed to prevention of accidents at development sites, protection from stray dogs and elimination of mini petrol shops in urban areas.

AC was directed to review the weekly performance of departments and mobilize them for efficient service delivery.

Naveed Ahmed was asked to expedite measures to improve overall public services in the tehsil.

APP/mud/378