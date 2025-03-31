DC Offers Eid Prayer, Reviews Arrangements & Greets Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 05:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, Safdar Hussain Virk, offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Jamia Masjid Eidgah. After the prayer, he met citizens, extended Eid greetings, and reviewed the arrangements at the central mosque.
A large number of district officials, dignitaries, religious scholars, and citizens were present on the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner stated that Eid is a festival of joy, and it is our collective responsibility to take care of the underprivileged so that everyone can share in the celebrations.
He further assured that the district administration had completed all necessary arrangements for the convenience of the public, ensured law and order, and kept relevant institutions on high alert.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed district officials to adopt a comprehensive strategy for the immediate resolution of public issues and prioritize public service. He also urged citizens to maintain cleanliness, and discipline, and demonstrate responsible civic behavior.
