DC offers financial assistance to 30 poor families

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer distributed cheques among 30 poor families, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the financial assistance was being given to the poor people following direction from Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

Among beneficiaries, special persons were also included.

The deputy commissioner talking to the people stated that the Punjab government was committed to providing relief to the waifs and strays.

Each beneficiary was given Rs 25,000. Besides this, the district administration will also issue scholarships among students, he concluded.