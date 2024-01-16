DC Offers Financial Assistance To 30 Poor Families
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer distributed cheques among 30 poor families, here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, the financial assistance was being given to the poor people following direction from Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.
Among beneficiaries, special persons were also included.
The deputy commissioner talking to the people stated that the Punjab government was committed to providing relief to the waifs and strays.
Each beneficiary was given Rs 25,000. Besides this, the district administration will also issue scholarships among students, he concluded.
Recent Stories
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BRT's daily number of commuters exceeds 329,000: spokesperson9 minutes ago
-
Famous Sindhi poet, educationist Ustad Bukhari remembered on birth anniversary9 minutes ago
-
AIOU conducts training workshop for community teachers19 minutes ago
-
Fire at store of police headquarters timely extinguished : Islamabad Police29 minutes ago
-
PM to attend WEF informal session, hold sideline meetings today29 minutes ago
-
Google launches election search trends page in Pakistan29 minutes ago
-
Robbers' gang busted, three held39 minutes ago
-
President for sharing scientific knowledge to benefit entire humanity39 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in police lines extinguished49 minutes ago
-
Training session for ROs held for general election49 minutes ago
-
ECP adjourns the contempt case hearing till Jan 2449 minutes ago
-
Distillery unearthed, two drug peddlers held49 minutes ago