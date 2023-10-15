DC office allows PML-N gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Lahore district administration issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday to hold a public gathering at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan on Oct 21.

Deputy Commissioner Office issued the permission letter with almost 39 terms and conditions in the name of Bilal Yaseen of the PML-N.

PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to return to Pakistan on Oct 21.