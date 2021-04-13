UrduPoint.com
DC Office Control Room To Monitor Sugar Prices

Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

DC office control room to monitor sugar prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has formulated a control room at Deputy Commissioner's office to monitor the sugar prices and also released its complaint numbers for citizens to register their grievances regarding sugar prices and other issues.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, citizens could file their complaints on 04299210630 and they can also register their complaints through whatsapp number 03070002345. He said that Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik had directed all the price control magistrates to visit the site themselves after receiving any complaint.

The deputy commissioner gave instructions to all assistant commissioners to keep vigilant eye on prices of edibles, especially on sugar and the district administration officers were regularly monitoring the Ramazan bazaars to ensure daily-use items' availability on government fixed rates, he added.

