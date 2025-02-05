DC Office Remains Open On Holiday For Resolution Of Public Grievances
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad district administration continues to implement its open-door policy, ensuring that citizens’ concerns are heard and acted upon without delay.
Even on public holiday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon held meetings with several complainants, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to accessibility and responsiveness.
During these meetings, the DC issued on-the-spot directives to relevant officers based on the issues raised by the complainants.
This approach ensures that problems are addressed swiftly and effectively.
Irfan Memon, the DC, emphasized that resolving public issues remains the top priority for the district administration.
The open-door policy has proven to be a practical tool in tackling civic challenges in the Federal Capital.
By keeping office doors open at all times, the administration aims to foster transparency and trust.
Memon reiterated that the doors of government offices are always open to citizens, reinforcing the administration’s dedication to public service.
This policy not only streamlines the resolution of issues but also strengthens the relationship between the administration and the community.
The DC’s availability on a holiday underscores the administration’s proactive approach to governance, ensuring that no concern goes unaddressed.
In a city where civic issues can often be complex, the open-door policy serves as a bridge between the public and the authorities, making governance more inclusive and effective.
