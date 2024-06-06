DC Okara emphasizes cleanliness and order during Eid-ul-Adha

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Okara, Captain (R) Farrukh Atiq Khan stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness during Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday.

As per details, he emphasized that institutions should prioritize cleanliness and completes all necessary measures. Additionally, coordination among government departments will improve arrangements. Relevant officers are to oversee livestock markets and sales points effectively.

During a review meeting on Eid-ul-Adha arrangements, the DC instructed that cleanliness at Eid prayer grounds, livestock markets, and sales points be ensured.

The meeting, attended by ADC Revenue Kamran Bashir Dogar, ADC General Syed Jamil Haider Shah, Assistant Commissioner Okara Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa Jatt, Assistant Commissioner Renala Khurd Chaudhry Zia Ullah, chief officers of local bodies, Chief Officer District Council Rana Naveed, District Health Officer Dr Ahmed Kamal, and Managing Director Cattle Market Sahiwal Division, among others, included a detailed briefing on the arrangements.

DC Khan directed that SOPs be followed in livestock markets, with provisions for cleanliness, animal feed, shaded areas, lighting, and drinking water.

Livestock department staff must be present at all times; conducting health checks and anti-Congo spray on animals. Health department and Rescue 1122 counters should also be established.

He ordered that fees for animals brought to the market be collected according to SOPs and ample parking be arranged at sales points.

Municipal chiefs were instructed to prohibit the sale of sacrificial animals in urban areas outside designated markets, enforce awareness, and take strict action against violators. The meeting also reviewed the "Clean Punjab" campaign and the performance of price control magistrates.

APP/aho/378