DC Okara Vows To Empower Farmers With Kisan Card Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 12:20 AM

DC Okara vows to empower farmers with Kisan card initiative

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Okara, Captain R Farrukh Atiq Khan, emphasized the significance of the agriculture sector in driving the country's prosperity. He highlighted the importance of providing farmers with opportunities to increase agricultural production, citing the Punjab government's Kisan Card initiative as a key measure. The initiative offers interest-free loans to farmers, with eligibility criteria including farm size and registration.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting held in connection with the issuance of Kisan Card for the provision of interest-free loans to the farmers by the Punjab government on Sunday. On this occasion, officers from the Department of Agriculture and other related departments were also present.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Ijaz while giving a briefing said that farmers and farmers of 12.5 acres will be eligible for Kisan Card while they will be able to get interest-free loan up to 1.5 lakh rupees through Kisan Card at the rate of 30 thousand rupees per acre.

According to Muhammad Ijaz, over 80% of the district's farmers have already registered, with the program set to continue until September 10. The goal is to empower farmers and enhance agricultural productivity, ultimately contributing to the nation's economic growth, he added.

