DC Opens 7th Agricultural Census In Lodhran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir inaugurated the 7th Agricultural Census with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, marking the official start of the statistical process.

During her address, Dr. Nazir emphasized that the goal of the agricultural census was to provide crucial data on the agricultural sector, ensuring food security and enabling future objectives to be set based on scientific analysis.

She highlighted that the census will collect data on crops, dairy, livestock, and manpower, categorized by region. Dr. Nazir also announced that Pakistan's first-ever digital agricultural census has begun and will run until February 10, 2025.

District Coordinator for Statistics Lodhran, Muhammad Imran Chaudhry, along with officials from the Agriculture, Livestock, and Crop Reporting Services departments, attended the event. Representatives from the Statistics department shared that since 1960, six agricultural censuses, four livestock censuses, five agricultural machinery censuses, and nine village-level agricultural censuses have been conducted. The last agricultural census in Pakistan was held in 2010, and the recent population census has also been completed.

