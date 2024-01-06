Open Menu

DC Opens Anti-polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DC opens anti-polio campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain inaugurated a five-day Anti-polio campaign in Sialkot district here today.

According to the details, the Deputy Commissioner formally inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to children at the primary health center in Muradpur today.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a five-day national anti-polio campaign would start from January 8 in Sialkot district like the rest of the country. During the campaign, 772,711 children under five years of age will be administered polio vaccines.

He said that the 5-day national anti-polio campaign will continue till January 12. During the campaign, 2676 mobile teams will go door-to-door; 133 primary and rural health centers and hospitals and 69 transit/roaming teams will administer polio vaccines to children at bus stands, important squares and markets.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with the polio teams and administer compulsory polio drops to their children under the age of five to save them from life-long disability and play their role in making the country polio-free.

He said that in order to make the anti-polio campaign successful, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and local authorities of the District Health Authority besides 129 UC Monitoring Officers and 536 Area Incharges will carry out the duties of monitoring the campaign.

He said that during the national campaign, it should be ensured that no child misses polio doses. Keeping this objective in mind, 6,288 registered children living in 954 slums in Sialkot district will also be covered. He said that if the polio teams do not reach any place, then report it to the District Emergency Control Room Sialkot at 9250011.

He added that the community has to play its role in ridding society of the poliovirus.

District Health Officer Dr. Waseem Mirza, DDHO Dr. Shiraz Masood and Women Medical Dr. Sidra Gillani were also present.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner visited the Primary Health Center and also inspected the 24/7 maternal and child care facilities, EPI program, Pharmacy and MO Office at Basic Health Unit (BHU), Muradpur.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Shiraz Sialkot January Women Market From

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl to depart for Kabul tomorrow

Maulana Fazl to depart for Kabul tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme ..

Realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme C67 - Where Elegance Meets In ..

15 minutes ago
 Emirates celebrates 25 years of success serving Is ..

Emirates celebrates 25 years of success serving Islamabad and Lahore

19 minutes ago
 PML-N rejects Senate resolution, says elections wi ..

PML-N rejects Senate resolution, says elections will be held as per schedule

21 minutes ago
 Delaying polls not prerogative of Caretaker Govt: ..

Delaying polls not prerogative of Caretaker Govt: Murtaza Solangi

30 minutes ago
 Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

5 hours ago
Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in thir ..

Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in third Test

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

17 hours ago
 96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebr ..

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

17 hours ago
 Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan