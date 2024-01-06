DC opens anti-polio campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain inaugurated a five-day Anti-polio campaign in Sialkot district here today.

According to the details, the Deputy Commissioner formally inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to children at the primary health center in Muradpur today.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a five-day national anti-polio campaign would start from January 8 in Sialkot district like the rest of the country. During the campaign, 772,711 children under five years of age will be administered polio vaccines.

He said that the 5-day national anti-polio campaign will continue till January 12. During the campaign, 2676 mobile teams will go door-to-door; 133 primary and rural health centers and hospitals and 69 transit/roaming teams will administer polio vaccines to children at bus stands, important squares and markets.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with the polio teams and administer compulsory polio drops to their children under the age of five to save them from life-long disability and play their role in making the country polio-free.

He said that in order to make the anti-polio campaign successful, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and local authorities of the District Health Authority besides 129 UC Monitoring Officers and 536 Area Incharges will carry out the duties of monitoring the campaign.

He said that during the national campaign, it should be ensured that no child misses polio doses. Keeping this objective in mind, 6,288 registered children living in 954 slums in Sialkot district will also be covered. He said that if the polio teams do not reach any place, then report it to the District Emergency Control Room Sialkot at 9250011.

He added that the community has to play its role in ridding society of the poliovirus.

District Health Officer Dr. Waseem Mirza, DDHO Dr. Shiraz Masood and Women Medical Dr. Sidra Gillani were also present.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner visited the Primary Health Center and also inspected the 24/7 maternal and child care facilities, EPI program, Pharmacy and MO Office at Basic Health Unit (BHU), Muradpur.