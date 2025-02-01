DC Opens Anti-polio Drive
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq inaugurated an anti-polio campaign in Bahawalpur district by administering polio drops to children up to five years of age at the outpatient department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital.
Health department officials, WHO representatives, and parents were present at the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner urged parents to ensure their children under five receive polio drops. It was mentioned that during the polio vaccination campaign, over 824,000 children up to five years old will receive polio drops.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that to successfully carry out the anti-polio campaign, all children must be vaccinated, ensuring that not a single child misses out on the polio vaccine. He instructed the health department and officials from relevant departments to effectively monitor the polio teams in the field. The DHO of Preventive Services reported that for the polio vaccination campaign, 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been established.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mass wedding ceremony on 4th7 minutes ago
-
Four drug peddlers held7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews situation of cotton crop in Bahawalpur division7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits charity institutions7 minutes ago
-
DC opens anti-polio drive7 minutes ago
-
ADC Revenue listens to people’s problems7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 16200 stake money17 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 accused over renting rules violations17 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Day to observe at Aror University Sukkur17 minutes ago
-
PHA chairman reviews progress on Lungs of Lahore project17 minutes ago
-
WOW Festival Pakistan commences17 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 27 kg drugs in 4 operations27 minutes ago