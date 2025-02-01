DC opens anti-polio drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq inaugurated an anti-polio campaign in Bahawalpur district by administering polio drops to children up to five years of age at the outpatient department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

Health department officials, WHO representatives, and parents were present at the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner urged parents to ensure their children under five receive polio drops. It was mentioned that during the polio vaccination campaign, over 824,000 children up to five years old will receive polio drops.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that to successfully carry out the anti-polio campaign, all children must be vaccinated, ensuring that not a single child misses out on the polio vaccine. He instructed the health department and officials from relevant departments to effectively monitor the polio teams in the field. The DHO of Preventive Services reported that for the polio vaccination campaign, 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been established.