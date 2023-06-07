DC opens Blood Donation Camp for Thalassemia patients

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad (SBA) Kanwal Nizam opened a Blood Donation Camp organized for the for Thalassemia patients at his office here Wednesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad (SBA) Kanwal Nizam opened a Blood Donation Camp organized for the for Thalassemia patients at his office here Wednesday.

On this occasion, staff of the office of the Deputy Commissioner and revenue officials of all tehsils of SBA District donated blood for Thalassemia affected children.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the DC said that donating blood was Sadqa Jaria as it was also a source of life-saving for Thalassemia affected children. She said that saving the life of one human was like saving the life of the whole of humanity and for that, she added that a Blood Donation Camp was organized.

The DC appealed to the general public to generously donate blood for Thalassemia affected children.

Earlier, the DC appealed to all newly elected local government representatives on specific seats to start their duty with the donation of blood.

On the occasion, Joint Secretary Thalassemia Care Center Ghulam Nabi Channa informed the Deputy Commissioner that more than 2500 thalassemia affected children were receiving free blood transfusion and other facilities at the Center. Later, the DC awarded certificates to blood donors while Secretary Thalassemia Center Dr Muhammad Sadiq Sial presented a Commendation Certificate to DC Kanwal Nizam for organizing the camp.