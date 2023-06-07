UrduPoint.com

DC Opens Blood Donation Camp For Thalassemia Patients

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 08:02 PM

DC opens Blood Donation Camp for Thalassemia patients

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad (SBA) Kanwal Nizam opened a Blood Donation Camp organized for the for Thalassemia patients at his office here Wednesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad (SBA) Kanwal Nizam opened a Blood Donation Camp organized for the for Thalassemia patients at his office here Wednesday.

On this occasion, staff of the office of the Deputy Commissioner and revenue officials of all tehsils of SBA District donated blood for Thalassemia affected children.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the DC said that donating blood was Sadqa Jaria as it was also a source of life-saving for Thalassemia affected children. She said that saving the life of one human was like saving the life of the whole of humanity and for that, she added that a Blood Donation Camp was organized.

The DC appealed to the general public to generously donate blood for Thalassemia affected children.

Earlier, the DC appealed to all newly elected local government representatives on specific seats to start their duty with the donation of blood.

On the occasion, Joint Secretary Thalassemia Care Center Ghulam Nabi Channa informed the Deputy Commissioner that more than 2500 thalassemia affected children were receiving free blood transfusion and other facilities at the Center. Later, the DC awarded certificates to blood donors while Secretary Thalassemia Center Dr Muhammad Sadiq Sial presented a Commendation Certificate to DC Kanwal Nizam for organizing the camp.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed All Government Blood

Recent Stories

Newly elected members on reserved seats take oath

Newly elected members on reserved seats take oath

19 minutes ago
 Football trials under PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports ..

Football trials under PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports League from June 16

16 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate and European Commission ..

COP28 President-Designate and European Commission President reaffirm commitment ..

42 minutes ago
 Experts Warn US Lawmakers of Risks Posed to Dollar ..

Experts Warn US Lawmakers of Risks Posed to Dollar as Global Reserve Currency - ..

16 minutes ago
 Bank of Canada Hikes Rate by 25 Basis Points, Cont ..

Bank of Canada Hikes Rate by 25 Basis Points, Continues Quantitative Tightening

12 minutes ago
 Putin to Receive African Delegation in Near Future ..

Putin to Receive African Delegation in Near Future - Kremlin

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.