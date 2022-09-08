DC opens 'maiwa Jungle' in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :DC opened 'maiwa jungle' a unique project initiated in line with Japanese technique carrying plants nurtured with multiple choice of fruits same time at one place.

The project being termed as brainchild of Punjab Secretary education was launched at Government Comprehensive school here.

CEO Education Masood Nadeem accompanied the DC Ali Anan Qamar while inaugurating the jungle.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, DC said under the said technique plants grew up rapidly and in improved form.

He said Maiwa Jungles would play important role to control current spree of weather change.

He said one of the major cause of destruction in Sindh and Balochistan was reduction of jungles. It's time to streamline our efforts to bring about better future of our country, he said.