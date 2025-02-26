Open Menu

DC Opens Pink Gala At Layyah Sports Complex

Published February 26, 2025

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Ameera Baidar hoisted the national flag on Wednesday to inaugurate the first-ever Pink Gala at the Layyah Sports Complex, aimed at encouraging women to participate in mainstream activities for empowerment and financial independence.

She stated that Chief Minister Punjab envisions women as independent and confident individuals, and the Pink Gala serves as a platform to inspire them to play a constructive role in society.

Former legislators Chaudhry Tahir Randhawa, Abdul Shakoor Siwag, Samia Ata Shahani, and Sahabzada Faizul Hassan Siwag attended the event as special guests.

The Pink Gala featured various competitions, including sports, cooking, embroidery, handmade crafts, painting, makeup artistry, and speeches.

DC Ameera Baidar visited stalls, interacted with participants, and took selfies with girls. At the Girl Guides stall, she had her hands adorned with beautiful henna designs.

Stalls were set up by University of Layyah, GC Campus, education Authority, Local Government, Women Chamber of Commerce, Health Department, Traffic Police, Livestock, Rescue 1122, Agriculture, Forests, Social Welfare, and Sanat Zaar.

She also met and encouraged female participants in sports competitions. Officials from various departments were present at the ceremony.

