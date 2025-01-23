DC Opens Plantation Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari inaugurated a grand plantation
drive in the city on Thursday and gave officials the task of planting 10,000 saplings
within a month.
Accompanying Director General Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan Asif Rauf Khan,
officials and civil society representatives, DC opened the plantation campaign at Sewra Chowk
by planting saplings in pursuit of targets set under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision
of 'Sar-Sabz Punjab'.
He said that around 1,000 saplings of Terminalia and Arjun have already been planted in the city
and officials have been told to elevate the count to 10,000 by Feb end to give the city of saints an enriched greener look.
Bukhari said the PHA had been assigned the task of upgrading and beautifying six parks in the city while the parks dedicated to women would get new swings, indoor games facilities and new jogging tracks.
He added that departments including agriculture, PHA and forests have been asked to contribute to ongoing plantation.
DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan said that green belts would be beautified at Aam Khas Bagh, Arts Council park and Ameer Abad park with help from experts in the first phase while important cross-sections, fly-overs and green belts were being decorated with robe lights.
