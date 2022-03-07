DC opens Spring Festival at Narowal Public School

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar inaugurated the Spring Festival celebrations at Narowal Public School here on Monday

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar inaugurated the Spring Festival celebrations at Narowal Public school here on Monday.

Focal Person Umer Farooq Warraich, Principal Mahfooz-ur-Rehman, District Information Officer Munawar Hussain and others were also present.

The DC took keen interest in the paintings made by students of Narowal Public School and appreciated the hard work and ability of the children.

She said various colorful activities for entertainment of people across the district would continue from March 7 to 18. A special fair will be organised at Faiz Ahmed Park from March 16 to 18, she added.

The deputy commissioner said that cultural programmes, sports events, painting competitions, Sufi night, mushaira, flower show, pet show, bird show, cooking competitions, cricket, football, hockey, badminton, etc., will be a part of the Spring Festival.