UrduPoint.com

DC Opens Spring Festival At Narowal Public School

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 06:38 PM

DC opens Spring Festival at Narowal Public School

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar inaugurated the Spring Festival celebrations at Narowal Public School here on Monday

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar inaugurated the Spring Festival celebrations at Narowal Public school here on Monday.

Focal Person Umer Farooq Warraich, Principal Mahfooz-ur-Rehman, District Information Officer Munawar Hussain and others were also present.

The DC took keen interest in the paintings made by students of Narowal Public School and appreciated the hard work and ability of the children.

She said various colorful activities for entertainment of people across the district would continue from March 7 to 18. A special fair will be organised at Faiz Ahmed Park from March 16 to 18, she added.

The deputy commissioner said that cultural programmes, sports events, painting competitions, Sufi night, mushaira, flower show, pet show, bird show, cooking competitions, cricket, football, hockey, badminton, etc., will be a part of the Spring Festival.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Hockey Sports Badminton Narowal March From

Recent Stories

BMW company organises heavy bike rally

BMW company organises heavy bike rally

2 minutes ago
 Sanjrani decides to hold grand ceremony on Silver ..

Sanjrani decides to hold grand ceremony on Silver Jubilee of Upper House

2 minutes ago
 Homage paid to recently retired Additional IGP Sou ..

Homage paid to recently retired Additional IGP South Punjab Zafar Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 Woman crushed to death, two injured in road mishap ..

Woman crushed to death, two injured in road mishap

2 minutes ago
 Golden day for Canada at Winter Paralympics

Golden day for Canada at Winter Paralympics

2 minutes ago
 Workshop on 'early detection of young-onset psycho ..

Workshop on 'early detection of young-onset psychosis' ended

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>