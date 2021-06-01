UrduPoint.com
DC Opens Vaccination Centre At Honda Factory

Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:50 PM

DC opens vaccination centre at Honda factory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration has established a COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Honda factory, Manga Mandi, to provide free-of-cost vaccine to the company employees.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik Tuesday inaugurated the facility and admired the standard of arrangements at the facility.

The DC said the administration was making all-out efforts to normalise life in the Lahore city at the earliest. He advised the general public to strictly observe corona preventive measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs), and also cooperate with the administration and the law-enforcing agencies in that regard.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed was also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

