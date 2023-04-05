DC Orakzai bans use of fire in forest area

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commission Orakzai Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah on Wednesday imposed section 144 in the district for 30 days and banned the use of fire in the forest area to avoid possible fire eruption and loss of the forest.

A notification issued here said that the decision has been taken following reports received by the Divisional Forest Officer Orakzai Forest Division about the possibility of forest fires occurring in different areas of the district from April 01 until the onset of the monsoon season.

According to the reports, forest fires could be caused by the burning of grass by farmers, throwing of burning cigarettes by smokers and cooking during picnics by the general public in forests.

The ban, which takes effect immediately, prohibits the aforementioned activities in forests to prevent forest fires from occurring. The ban will remain in force for 30 days from April 04, 2023, unless withdrawn or modified.

Any person to be found contravening the order would be penalised under section 188 Cr. PC.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah urged the public to cooperate and follow the ban to prevent the occurrence of forest fires in the district.

He emphasized the importance of preserving the environment and the need to take measures to protect it.