DC Orakzai Directs For Resolving Residents' Problems At Earliest

Fri 18th December 2020

DC Orakzai directs for resolving residents' problems at earliest

The district administration Orakzai on Friday held an open court to address masses' problems at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration Orakzai on Friday held an open court to address masses' problems at their doorstep.

Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Khalid and other senior officials of the district administration were in attendance besides people from different walks of life.

The participants raised a number of problems including loadshedding, price hike, revenue department related matters, cleanliness, education and health etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that district administration would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to resolve problems being faced by residents at earliest.

He directed all the concerned departments to take prompt action on complaints which were raised during the forum, adding no negligence or laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

He also urged people to strictly adhere to prescribed precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

