DC Orakzai Imposes Ban On Fires In Forest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner of Orakzai, Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah, has imposed a ban under section 144 Cr.PC to prevent forest fires in Tribal District Orakzai.

The decision was taken following reports received by the Divisional Forest Officer Orakzai Forest Division about the possibility of forest fires occurring in different areas of the district from April 1, 2023 until the onset of the monsoon season.

According to the reports, the forest fires could be caused by burning of grass by farmers, throwing of burning cigarettes by smokers, and cooking during picnics by the general public in forests.

The ban, which takes effect immediately, prohibits the aforementioned activities in forests to prevent forest fires from occurring.

The ban will remain in force for a period of 30 days from April 4, 2023, unless withdrawn or modified. Any person found contravening the order will be penalized under section 188 Cr.PC.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah urged the public to cooperate and follow the ban to prevent the occurrence of forest fires in the district. He emphasized the importance of preserving the environment and the need to take measures to protect it.

