UrduPoint.com

DC Order Crackdown Against Illegal Buildings, Parking Stands

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 07:30 PM

DC order crackdown against illegal buildings, parking stands

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir on Monday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against illegal buildings and parking stands across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir on Monday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against illegal buildings and parking stands across the district.

Presiding over a meeting of district planning and design committee at his office, the deputy commissioner said that illegal commercial buildings have destroyed the beauty of the historical city of saints. He said that NOC would not be issued to any building till completion of all standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the provincial government. He said that the petrol pumps and commercial plazas would not be given permission if found involved in violation of building laws.

The DC directed the managing director Municipal Corporation and district council to visit the field for inspection of locations and asked them to submit a report which would be discussed in the meeting for approval of the NOC. He said that commercial areas would be developed as per the master plan in order to restore structure of the city.

The committee also discussed different applications for approval of building construction and gave approval for of various applications.

Related Topics

Petrol Visit Noc All Government

Recent Stories

ADX lists MBME Group on Growth Market

ADX lists MBME Group on Growth Market

8 minutes ago
 Whelans Say Pausing Interactions With State, Natio ..

Whelans Say Pausing Interactions With State, National Security Staff Until Actio ..

3 minutes ago
 110 policemen pinned promotion badges in Faisalaba ..

110 policemen pinned promotion badges in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 PDMA directs farmers to immediately harvest wheat ..

PDMA directs farmers to immediately harvest wheat crops before new rain spell

3 minutes ago
 LWMC strictly inspecting illegal dumping

LWMC strictly inspecting illegal dumping

3 minutes ago
 ADCB&#039;s net profit rises 27% to hit AED1.87 bi ..

ADCB&#039;s net profit rises 27% to hit AED1.87 billion in Q1&#039;23

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.