DC order crackdown against illegal buildings, parking stands

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir on Monday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against illegal buildings and parking stands across the district.

Presiding over a meeting of district planning and design committee at his office, the deputy commissioner said that illegal commercial buildings have destroyed the beauty of the historical city of saints. He said that NOC would not be issued to any building till completion of all standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the provincial government. He said that the petrol pumps and commercial plazas would not be given permission if found involved in violation of building laws.

The DC directed the managing director Municipal Corporation and district council to visit the field for inspection of locations and asked them to submit a report which would be discussed in the meeting for approval of the NOC. He said that commercial areas would be developed as per the master plan in order to restore structure of the city.

The committee also discussed different applications for approval of building construction and gave approval for of various applications.