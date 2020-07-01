DC order disinfectant sprays, crackdown against low gauged petrol pumps

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Wednesday directed disinfectant sprays at DHQ hospitals and different areas of the city as well as crackdown against profiteers,hoarders and low gauged petrol pumps

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Wednesday directed disinfectant sprays at DHQ hospitals and different areas of the city as well as crackdown against profiteers,hoarders and low gauged petrol pumps.

Following the directives, TMA Timergara carried out disinfectant spray at Hospital Timergara, Fruit Mandi Timergara, Malak Abad and various Masajid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Lalqilla Masuad Jan inspected various petrol pumps and checked the gauge and prices of petroleum products. He also inspected various shops in Kumbar Bazar and implemented the government SOPs and price lists of different commodities.