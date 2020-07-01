UrduPoint.com
DC Order Disinfectant Sprays, Crackdown Against Low Gauged Petrol Pumps

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 04:54 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Wednesday directed disinfectant sprays at DHQ hospitals and different areas of the city as well as crackdown against profiteers,hoarders and low gauged petrol pumps

Following the directives, TMA Timergara carried out disinfectant spray at Hospital Timergara, Fruit Mandi Timergara, Malak Abad and various Masajid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Lalqilla Masuad Jan inspected various petrol pumps and checked the gauge and prices of petroleum products. He also inspected various shops in Kumbar Bazar and implemented the government SOPs and price lists of different commodities.

