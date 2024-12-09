KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman on Monday ordered education department officials to ensure 100 per cent enforcement of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's roadmap to improve education quality and make it accessible to all children.

Officials should monitor the status of roadmap indicators and move forward to meet targets, she said while addressing a meeting of school councils here. Salma Suleman said that schools' infrastructure can be improved by judicious utilization of school council's funds.

The education roadmap has been devised to ensure 100 per cent enrollment of children in schools, their retention in educational institutions up to sixteen years, merit and performance based human resources induction, transfers, rewards and incentives on meeting targets.

Meanwhile, the DC initiated the process of inspecting schools with a visit to the Government Model Higher Secondary School where she checked attendance of teachers and staff, visited classrooms where she quizzed children based on their syllabus, checked facilities at computer laboratories and cleanliness of lavatories.

She said that the Punjab government was paying special attention to the education sector and urged teachers to put in their energies to improve results.