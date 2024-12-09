Open Menu

DC Orders 100pc Enforcement Of CM's Roadmap For Education

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DC orders 100pc enforcement of CM's roadmap for education

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman on Monday ordered education department officials to ensure 100 per cent enforcement of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's roadmap to improve education quality and make it accessible to all children.

Officials should monitor the status of roadmap indicators and move forward to meet targets, she said while addressing a meeting of school councils here. Salma Suleman said that schools' infrastructure can be improved by judicious utilization of school council's funds.

The education roadmap has been devised to ensure 100 per cent enrollment of children in schools, their retention in educational institutions up to sixteen years, merit and performance based human resources induction, transfers, rewards and incentives on meeting targets.

Meanwhile, the DC initiated the process of inspecting schools with a visit to the Government Model Higher Secondary School where she checked attendance of teachers and staff, visited classrooms where she quizzed children based on their syllabus, checked facilities at computer laboratories and cleanliness of lavatories.

She said that the Punjab government was paying special attention to the education sector and urged teachers to put in their energies to improve results.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Government Of Punjab Visit All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

2 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan