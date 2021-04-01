UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Orders 50-bed Coronavirus Treatment Center At DHQ Hospital Vehari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:00 PM

DC orders 50-bed coronavirus treatment center at DHQ hospital Vehari

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Mubeen Elahi Thursday ordered establishment of a state-of-the-art coronavirus treatment center inside DHQ hospital Vehari with an initial capacity of 50 beds to provide top quality treatment against coronavirus infection.

Presiding over an online meeting from his camp office via video link, DC said that third wave of the virus must be defeated with coordination among all departments. He ordered vaccination center officials to continue to vaccinate people against the virus by injecting Sinopharm vaccine.

He also ordered advocacy campaign to create awareness among people to mostly stay indoors and go outside only when inevitable wearing facemasks, wash their hands repeatedly and maintain social distance from others to stay away from the virus.

ADC revenue Ashfaq Ur Rahman Khan, ADCG Khalid Mahmood Gilani, ADC Finance Muzaffar Khan, AC Vehari Jafar Chaudhry, AC Burewala Omar Farooq, AC Mailsi Abdur Razaq Ali, CEO Health and education departments besides other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Vehari Mailsi Burewala All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

37 minutes ago

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

52 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

52 minutes ago

KP government committed to masses' welfare: Taimur ..

23 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 rescue 1842 people during March

24 minutes ago

CM Jam Kamal Khan advises employees to end protest ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.