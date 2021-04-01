DC orders 50-bed coronavirus treatment center at DHQ hospital Vehari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Mubeen Elahi Thursday ordered establishment of a state-of-the-art coronavirus treatment center inside DHQ hospital Vehari with an initial capacity of 50 beds to provide top quality treatment against coronavirus infection.

Presiding over an online meeting from his camp office via video link, DC said that third wave of the virus must be defeated with coordination among all departments. He ordered vaccination center officials to continue to vaccinate people against the virus by injecting Sinopharm vaccine.

He also ordered advocacy campaign to create awareness among people to mostly stay indoors and go outside only when inevitable wearing facemasks, wash their hands repeatedly and maintain social distance from others to stay away from the virus.

ADC revenue Ashfaq Ur Rahman Khan, ADCG Khalid Mahmood Gilani, ADC Finance Muzaffar Khan, AC Vehari Jafar Chaudhry, AC Burewala Omar Farooq, AC Mailsi Abdur Razaq Ali, CEO Health and education departments besides other officials attended the meeting.