DC Orders AC Lachi To Visit Hospital Everyday
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Daud Shah Afridi Advocate and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram have taken a notice of public complaints and grievances in the Khuli Katchery held under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Program Awami Agenda in Tehsil Lachi and soon they along with the administration officers rush to the Service Delivery Center Lachi, Type-D Hospital Lachi and NADRA Office Lachi.
They, on this occasion, reviewed the attendance of the staff, cleanliness condition and the facilities and other services being provided to the public. They also met the patients and people to ascertain their problems.
In view of the public complaints, Deputy Commissioner Kohat directed the Assistant Commissioner Lachi to visit the Lachi Hospital, NADRA and WAPDA Offices on a daily basis for one hour each.
The AC Lachi, besides evaluating their performances, will also help the public.
Similarly, the AC Lachi will also submit a daily progress report on public complaints raised in the Khuli Katchery regarding Health, education, Sanitation and other sectors to the DC Kohat.
The Deputy Commissioner said, after a month, he would again organize a follow-up Katchery in Lachi to inform the people about the outcome of this Khuli Katchery to restore their confidence in the government’s initiatives and prove how productive these Kuli Katcheries are.
The Deputy Commissioner warned the officers and officials of all government departments and institutions, whether Provincial or Federal, that they are not the masters of the people but servants, so be obedient servant and make service to the people as per their duty otherwise opt for themselves outside Kohat.
