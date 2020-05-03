DC orders achieving 100% results of anti-dengue campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed various departments to be active in the field to achieve 100 per cent results of anti-dengue campaign.

He was chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue here today while ADCG Fazal-e-Rabi, CEO DHA Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr. Aurangzaib and other officers from different departments were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner directed the assistant commissioner for holding Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meeting on daily basis and reviewed performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue arrangements.

He asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities daily. He cleared that the carelessness and dereliction from duties should not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against the officials showing poor performance in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner said that the strict monitoring of anti-dengue measures is being carried out by district administration for the success of preventive and precautionary measures.

He asked the concerned departments to take dengue issue very serious and ensure implementation on dengue surveillance, clinical & medical services awareness campaign and other measures with full responsibility.