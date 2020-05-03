UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Orders Achieving 100% Results Of Anti-dengue Campaign

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 05:40 PM

DC orders achieving 100% results of anti-dengue campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed various departments to be active in the field to achieve 100 per cent results of anti-dengue campaign.

He was chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue here today while ADCG Fazal-e-Rabi, CEO DHA Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr. Aurangzaib and other officers from different departments were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner directed the assistant commissioner for holding Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meeting on daily basis and reviewed performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue arrangements.

He asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities daily. He cleared that the carelessness and dereliction from duties should not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against the officials showing poor performance in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner said that the strict monitoring of anti-dengue measures is being carried out by district administration for the success of preventive and precautionary measures.

He asked the concerned departments to take dengue issue very serious and ensure implementation on dengue surveillance, clinical & medical services awareness campaign and other measures with full responsibility.

Related Topics

Dengue Poor Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

3 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

4 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.