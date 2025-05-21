Open Menu

DC Orders Achieving 100pc Target Of Suthra Punjab Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DC orders achieving 100pc target of Suthra Punjab program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The district administration implemented a zero tolerance policy in the clean Punjab programme across the district.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has assigned the target to the contractors to remove all types of waste from city areas.

In a meeting held to review ‘Suthra Punjab campaign’, he directed the quarters concerned to achieve the cent per cent target of the campaign. He said that several complaints of poor cleanliness are being received from urban and rural areas which would not be tolerated. He directed the Assistant Commissioners to visit their respective tehsils and report on the current situation of cleanliness.

He warned that not a single complaint about cleanliness should be received from any corner of the district.

Recent Stories

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20 ..

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh

25 minutes ago
 realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

44 minutes ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

47 minutes ago
 Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

55 minutes ago
 Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special gua ..

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

1 hour ago
 T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

1 hour ago
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

4 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan