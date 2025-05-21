DC orders achieving 100pc target of Suthra Punjab program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The district administration implemented a zero tolerance policy in the clean Punjab programme across the district.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has assigned the target to the contractors to remove all types of waste from city areas.

In a meeting held to review ‘Suthra Punjab campaign’, he directed the quarters concerned to achieve the cent per cent target of the campaign. He said that several complaints of poor cleanliness are being received from urban and rural areas which would not be tolerated. He directed the Assistant Commissioners to visit their respective tehsils and report on the current situation of cleanliness.

He warned that not a single complaint about cleanliness should be received from any corner of the district.