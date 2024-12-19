DC orders action after 12 dengue patients detected

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman ordered for intensifying dengue surveillance on Thursday after reports of a dozen patients with travel history found infected with dengue fever.

Presiding over a meeting, she asked all relevant departments to be more active in performance of duty regarding indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance and stressed the need for effective monitoring of field staff.

CEO Health Dr. Syed Ali Mehdi, and Dengue Focal Person Dr. Hasham Khalid gave a detailed briefing to the deputy commissioner. She warned that no negligence would be tolerated during the anti-dengue campaign.

APP/qbs