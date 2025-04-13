Open Menu

DC Orders Action Against Absent Doctors

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 12:00 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid on Saturday late night

visited the Teaching Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan and found two doctors

absent from duty and ordered strict action against them.

During inspection of the duty roster, the DC found, Head of Emergency,

PGR Ghulam Shabbir, and Dr Kareem Nawaz at the Trauma Centre,

absent from duty and ordered immediate disciplinary proceedings

against the doctors.

He also inspected various departments including the Trauma Centre,

Emergency Ward, and Pediatric Ward. The DC inquired about the health

of patients and sought feedback from their attendants regarding the facilities.

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Taimoor Usman and other officials

accompanied the DC during the visit.

