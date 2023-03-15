DC orders action against bogus, unregistered schools

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir on Wednesday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive action against bogus and unregistered schools across the district.

Presiding over a meeting of the District education Authority at his office, the deputy commissioner said that the schools would be sealed over violation of parking SoP and proper building.

He said that registration of schools would also be cancelled over missing playgrounds and extra-curricular activities. He said that all private schools would be made bound to ensure healthy activities on the grounds and gymnasium.

Omer Jehangir directed officers concerned to conduct inspections of the schools established in small buildings adding that the examination system and fees of private schools would also be reviewed.