DC orders action against brick-kilns running without zigzag technology

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that effective action will be taken against brick-kilns running without zigzag technology.

"Indiscriminate action will be taken against fake agricultural pesticides fertilizer sellers, illegal profiteers," he said while addressing the performance review meeting of the government departments and the price control magistrates here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar and District Heads of various departments were also present on this occasion. The DC said that under the anti-smog campaign, teams have been mobilised for the inspection of brick kilns in the district. He said that 32 brick-kilns causing environmental pollution had been sealed, cases were registered against the owners of 14 brick-kilns and a fine of Rs. 7,000,000 was imposed. He said that 45kg of shopping bags had been seized during checking to stop the use of shopping bags in the district.

The deputy commissioner said cases were registered against five people for selling fake fertilisers and 10 accused of selling fake agricultural pesticides. He said that according to the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, instructions have been issued to the municipal committees to cover 100pc manholes.

Damaged street lights are being repaired on a daily basis keeping in mind the same SOPs and stray dogs are being eradicate, while local bodies will take action to eliminate encroachments in their areas on a daily basis, he added.

Deputy Commissioner instructed the Price Magistrates that as per the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, effective monitoring is indispensable for the provision of food items to the citizens at fixed rates.

He said that the fines should be imposed against hoarders, illegal profiteers and strict action should be taken as per law.