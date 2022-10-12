DC orders action against buildings sans fire extinguishers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday ordered strict action against those buildings where fire extinguishing equipments were not installed.

He was chairing a performance review meeting of Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate.

The deputy commissioner also sought a report from Director Emergency and Disaster Management Kashif Shah over number of buildings sans fire protection gadgets.

Memon directed the authority to ensure compliance of orders issued to buildings for installation of fire safety system at their premises.