DC Orders Action Against Factories Causing Environmental Pollution

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 09:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir on Saturday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against factories causing environmental pollution.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Environmental Committee here, the deputy commissioner ordered the environment department to ensure strict checking of boilers, air pollution system and chimneys of the factories.

He said that heavy fines must be imposed on the brick kiln owners still using old technology instead of the latest zigzag technology.

He said that action would be taken against production units, hospitals and kilns causing environmental pollution adding that as per directives of the provincial government, special committees have been formed comprising of all concerned departments for stern action.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner was informed that the district administration along with the environment department have sealed 60 brick kilns and imposed a fine of Rs 1.3 million on owners so far under the ongoing campaign against preventive measures to control environmental pollution.

