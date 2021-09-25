UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 03:14 PM

DC orders action against hoarders, profiteers

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya on Saturday ordered the officers concerned to take indiscriminate action against profiteers and hoarders across the district

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya on Saturday ordered the officers concerned to take indiscriminate action against profiteers and hoarders across the district.

He said that all price control magistrates should go out in the field and work actively to control prices of essential items in their respective areas.

The DC said that prices and quality of daily use commodities should be checked regularly and the district officers should ensure supply of essential commodities at fixed rates.

Asghar Joiya said that action should be taken against those responsible for artificial inflation in accordance with the law under the ordinance 2020.

He said that all administrative measures would be taken to stabilize the prices of essential items and the people would not be tolerated for neglecting the availability of essential commodities at fixed rates.

Related Topics

Price 2020 All

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

2 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

2 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

2 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

2 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

2 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.