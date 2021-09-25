DC orders action against hoarders, profiteers

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya on Saturday ordered the officers concerned to take indiscriminate action against profiteers and hoarders across the district

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya on Saturday ordered the officers concerned to take indiscriminate action against profiteers and hoarders across the district.

He said that all price control magistrates should go out in the field and work actively to control prices of essential items in their respective areas.

The DC said that prices and quality of daily use commodities should be checked regularly and the district officers should ensure supply of essential commodities at fixed rates.

Asghar Joiya said that action should be taken against those responsible for artificial inflation in accordance with the law under the ordinance 2020.

He said that all administrative measures would be taken to stabilize the prices of essential items and the people would not be tolerated for neglecting the availability of essential commodities at fixed rates.