DC orders action against hoarders, profiteers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the authorities concerned including assistant commissioners (ACs) to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers.

According to a district administration spokesman, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner to review performance of price control magistrates and demand and supply situation of flour in the district, on Tuesday. The DC said that no one would be allowed to cheat the public and strict action would be taken against profiteering and all those creating artificial shortage of flour in the market.

Nadeem Nasir also urged the public to check prices of edibles, and if they find anyone indulging in profiteering or hoarding, they should inform the authorities. He said strict action would also be taken against those officers who would not address the public complaints.

The meeting was informed that the record of mills was being properly maintained, and revenue field staff and price control magistrates had been deputed to supervise wheat grinding process as per quota and delivery of wheat bags to the market.

The DC was told that the assistant commissioners were carrying out price-checking activity in different areas and fine was being imposed on profiteers, hoarders and shopkeepers not displaying the price lists. Those found violating the law despite issuance of warning many times were also being sent behind bars, the meeting was informed.

The deputy commissioner said that the District food Department had set up 47 wheat flour sale points in different areas of the district to facilitate people and ensure a regular supply of flour at subsidised rate.

The ACs, price control magistrates and officers of departments concerned attended the meeting.