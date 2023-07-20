DC orders action against illegal housing schemes, commercialization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive action against illegal housing schemes and commercialization in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of District planning and design committee here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that joint teams of MDA, Municipal Corporation and District Council have been made for the crackdown.

He said that the infrastructure of the city would be expended as per the master plan. He said that agriculture and gardens would be protected by fixing site development zones and bogus commercial activities would be controlled for this purpose.

The DC added that the agricultural areas would be examined before approving new housing colonies. A special plan would be made for services and commercial facilities by keeping in view the population of the area, he added.