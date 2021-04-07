UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Orders Action Against Illegal Petrol Pumps

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

DC orders action against illegal petrol pumps

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir has directed the officers concerned to seal all illegal petrol pumps and oil agencies immediately in the district.

Presiding over a meeting in Sahiwal on Wednesday, he also directed the officers to ensure the implementation of corona related SOPs.

He ordered the Civil Defence Department to seal illegal units with confiscating their equipment.

He appreciated the Deputy Tehsildar Rana Muhammad Arshad for sealing an illegal petrol pump at Adda Dad Fatyana.

The DC appealed to the people to use face masks to protect themselves and others from coronavirus.

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Sahiwal All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms resolve for requisite legal process f ..

3 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Fakeeh University Hosp ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

28 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

30 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

33 minutes ago

National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.