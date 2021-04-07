DC orders action against illegal petrol pumps

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir has directed the officers concerned to seal all illegal petrol pumps and oil agencies immediately in the district.

Presiding over a meeting in Sahiwal on Wednesday, he also directed the officers to ensure the implementation of corona related SOPs.

He ordered the Civil Defence Department to seal illegal units with confiscating their equipment.

He appreciated the Deputy Tehsildar Rana Muhammad Arshad for sealing an illegal petrol pump at Adda Dad Fatyana.

The DC appealed to the people to use face masks to protect themselves and others from coronavirus.