DC Orders Action Against Profiteers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:34 PM

DC orders action against profiteers

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad Mirza has directed Special Price Control Magistrates to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders in order to ensure availability of essential commodities to consumers at fixed rates

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad Mirza has directed Special price Control Magistrates to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders in order to ensure availability of essential commodities to consumers at fixed rates.

Addressing a meeting of District Price Control Committee, attended among others by all the Special Price Control Magistrates, the DC said that the government was giving top priority to provision of essential commodities to consumers at reasonable rates.

The Special Price Control Magistrates told the DC that 342 shopkeepers in the district were challaned and Rs 1,182,000 fine was imposed on them. Moreover, three shopkeepers were arrested on the charge of hoarding while nine others were booked.

More Stories From Pakistan

