DC Orders Action Against Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali Friday presided over a meeting to review prices of food and essential items during the blessed month of Rama­zan.

He said that no one would be allowed to make illegitimate profit during the holy month of Ramazan, and steps would be taken for public convenience.

He directed all assistant commissioners and price control magistrate to regularly visit markets, check price lists, and impose fine on shopkeepers, were not displaying price lists at the shops.

