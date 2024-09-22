DC Orders Action Against PTI For Violating NOC
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 12:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) DC Syed Musa Raza on Saturday ordered action against those violating NOC
according to the law in PTI meeting at Kahana area of the city.
The DC said, in a statement, that the meeting organizers should have follow the closing
hours.
The time to finish the meeting was negotiated at six o'clock.
The time to end the meeting could not be followed according to the NOC.
In this connection, the DC directed to take action according to law for violating
the NOC.
It should be noted that the district administration of Lahore had given conditional permission
