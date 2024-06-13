DC orders action against smoky kilns

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali directed officers concerned to launch stern action against the smoky kilns chasing environmental pollution.

During his visit to different areas of the district on Thursday, the DC said that all possible efforts were being made to prevent environmental pollution.

He said that strict action would be taken against the owners of smoky kilns.

He also visited the Rural Health Centre Shah Jamal and Mondka and checked the facilities being offered to the masses. He urged the administration of the RHC to improve cleanliness and ensure the best medical facilities.

Later, he inspected the cotton crop and urged the agriculture department to create awareness among farmers about the measures which were important to get maximum production.

APP/kmr/thh