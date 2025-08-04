DC orders action against unregistered rickshaws

The district administration, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram, launched a crackdown against unregistered rickshaws in the Peshawar city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The district administration, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram, launched a crackdown against unregistered rickshaws in the Peshawar city.

In a joint operation with the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and traffic police, more than 30 unregistered rickshaws were seized from Qissa Khwani Bazaar and Muhammad Ali Johar Road.

The rickshaws were shifted to the Excise Department’s warehouse.

Officials say the action is part of efforts to improve traffic flow, ensure public safety, and maintain law and order. Further operations will continue across the city.