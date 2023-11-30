DC orders action workshop making illegal motorcycle rickshaws

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali here on Thursday to review action against workshops that were making motorcycle-rickshaws and loader-rickshaws illegally in the city.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Regional Transport Authority Muhammad Tahir Malik, DSP Traffic Muhammad Arshad Gondal, District Officer Industries Kamran Ali and officials of Excise, Police and other relevant departments.

The deputy commissioner said the Punjab government had issued orders to take action against workshops that make changes to motorcycles and convert them into rides or loader-rickshaws.

He said illegal changes were made in motorcycles and all safety measures were ignored in the process. According to the Rescue-1122 data, such rickshaws were a major cause of road accidents.

The DC ordered formation of committees under the assistant commissioners in tehsils to launch crackdown on such workshops. The committees comprising assistant commissioners, officers of Excise Department, Traffic Police and Municipal officers would take action against all such workshops in their respective tehsils.