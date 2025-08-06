Open Menu

DC Orders Activation Of WASA To Improve Urban Services

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A key meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office under the chairmanship of DC Saba Asghar Ali to review and accelerate efforts for improved local government services.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), the Municipal Corporation, and the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP).

Several important decisions were made to ensure full operationalisation of WASA and delivery of efficient urban services to citizens. DC Saba Asghar directed WASA to immediately establish its operational office, while instructing the Municipal Corporation to promptly transfer sanitation staff, machinery, and related resources to WASA to facilitate its functionality.

Stressing urgency, she called for provision of emergency resources to WASA to enable it to meet public service needs effectively. She also directed PICIIP officials to expedite completion of ongoing water supply, sewerage, and disposal station projects and hand them over to WASA without delay.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ayub Bukhari, WASA Managing Director Abubakar Imran, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz Ahmed, PICIIP Manager Ali Khan, and other relevant officers.

The deputy commissioner underscored the need for all departments to work collaboratively under a unified strategy to ensure the timely provision of clean water, effective drainage, and sanitation facilities to the public.

