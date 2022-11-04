DC orders addressing public complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh directed the district government officers on Friday to take appropriate measures for addressing public complaints on priority basis.

During an open court, he also heard public complaints and issued on-the-spot orders for redress of the same.

He said the government was sincere to provide maximum relief to the general public by resolving their genuine issues on urgent basis. Therefore, strict action would be taken against the negligent, lethargic and delinquent officials if they failed to redress the public complaints.

He would also arrange an open court on daily basis to solve problems of the public, he added.